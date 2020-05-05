From Iceland — COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!


COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

Published May 5, 2020

So, Iceland has officially flattened the curve! Over the last few days, confirmed new COVID-19 cases have decreased down from two to zero. Yesterday, the country began to relax restrictions with the Gathering Ban changing from 20 to 50, and businesses like hair salons reopening. Schools have also officially reopened—albeit with new rules dictating distance and number of pupils in the room. To sum it all up, here is our COVID-Cast.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

