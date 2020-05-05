From Iceland — COVID-Cast #20: The Curve Has Officially Been Flattened!

So, Iceland has officially flattened the curve! Over the last few days, confirmed new COVID-19 cases have decreased down from two to zero. Yesterday, the country began to relax restrictions with the Gathering Ban changing from 20 to 50, and businesses like hair salons reopening. Schools have also officially reopened—albeit with new rules dictating distance and number of pupils in the room. To sum it all up, here is our COVID-Cast.

