Weather In Iceland: Sunny, Light Winds, And Warmth? So It Seems!

Photo by Lea Müller

For the rest of this week, most of Iceland will experiencing something like early summer as it is commonly known: partly to mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light winds, as per the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office.

Tuesday and Wednesday will spell mostly to fully sunny skies for nearly the entire country, with the possible exceptions of the far northwest and far northeast. Temperatures will be between 3°and 9°, with winds generally in the range of one to five metres per second, although the south and east coasts could see winds get to seven to nine metres per second.

Come Thursday, the situation will be much the same, although the north coast will see more cloud cover and the northeast may get some scattered showers. It may also be slightly cooler in the morning, but by midday most of the country will experience a balmy 5°to 9°.

Friday—also known as International Workers’ Day—will be a slightly different story. While warm temperatures, mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds will continue for the southern half of Iceland, most of the north will be cloudy, with temperatures just below freezing but otherwise calm winds. The northeast may experience some snow showers.

How the weekend will shape up will be better known later this week.