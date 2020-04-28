From Iceland — Efling Votes To Go Forward With Strikes On May 5th

Photo by Efling

The labour union Efling will resume strike actions in select municipalities on May 5th, the union announced yesterday.

These municipalities will be Seltjarnarnes, Kópavogur, Mosfellsbær, Hveragerði and Ölfus. An overwhelming majority of workers who took part in the vote on the strike resumption voted in favour, with 89% voting in favour of resuming strikes in primary schools and 88% voting in favour strikes in municipal workplaces other than primary schools.

As previously reported, these other municipal workplaces include janitorial services, home services, and road work.

At the core of the dispute are what the union considers to be unreasonably low wages, and the fact that these workers have been on the job without a valid contract for a year now.

The strikes are due to commence at noon on May 5th, barring a satisfactory counter-offer from these municipalities.