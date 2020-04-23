From Iceland — Reykjavík Police Investigate Large-scale Amphetamine Production Operation

Photo by HMH

The Icelandic police force is investigating an organised crime group that is believed to have been manufacturing illegal drugs in the capital area. A large quantity of amphetamine base worth around ISK 230 million (€1.45 million) has been seized and eight people have been arrested.

The Reykjavík police force has revealed that it is conducting an extensive investigation into a suspected crime organisation involved in money laundering and illegal drug production. Eight people were arrested in January in connection to the case, six of whom were held in custody for up to twelve weeks and have now been released. Another individual was detained at the end of last month and remains in custody. The individuals arrested are believed to have links to foreign crime organisations.

Dozens of searches of Reykjavík properties have been conducted in recent months with limited success. But the most recent arrest lead to raids on two houses in the capital area and the seizure of 13.5 litres of amphetamine base and an undisclosed amount of synthetic drugs. The substances are believed to have been produced in Iceland and have an estimated street value of over ISK 230 million. Steroids, weapons and money were also seized during police operations.

Amphetamine base is a liquid amphetamine which is most frequently combined with other substances and turned into a powder before being sold. This is only the second time amphetamine production has been discovered in Iceland. In 2008 an industrial building in Hafnarfjörður was found to be the centre of a major drug operation. Speaking to Visir, Margeir Sveinssonfrom of the investigation unit of the metropolitan police force explained that amphetamine production is a highly “complex process” that requires substantial skill. The substances involved can be highly toxic and if mishandled may cause dangerous explosions.

The Reykjavík police state that this is one of the most significant cases they are currently investigating and urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information to share.