From Iceland — COVID-Cast #19: The Eerily Quiet International Airport

Keflavík International Airport is normally a beehive activity this time of year, as tourist high season begins. This year, the coronavirus and travel restrictions imposed by the US and Europe alike have made this airport a virtual ghost town. In this edition of COVID-Cast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson pays a visit to show you the real-life impact these travel restrictions have had on us, a country caught between two continents.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it's become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive.

