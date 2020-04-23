From Iceland — COVID-Cast #19: The Eerily Quiet International Airport


COVID-Cast #19: The Eerily Quiet International Airport

Published April 23, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Keflavík International Airport is normally a beehive activity this time of year, as tourist high season begins. This year, the coronavirus and travel restrictions imposed by the US and Europe alike have made this airport a virtual ghost town. In this edition of COVID-Cast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson pays a visit to show you the real-life impact these travel restrictions have had on us, a country caught between two continents.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple PodcastSpotifySoundCloudSticherTuneInGoogle Podcast — and others…

