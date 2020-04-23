From Iceland — VIDEO: Humpback Whale Freed From Fishing Net By Icelandic Coast Guard

Photo by Landhelgisgæslan

A humpback whale has been freed from fishing nets by the coast guard off the South coast of the Langanes peninsula in north-western Iceland.

The Icelandic Coast Guard and the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) were notified that a whale had become ensnared in a fisherman’s net early this morning, April 23rd. The patrol boat, Thor, was near the Langanes peninsula and so was deployed to free the animal. The whale, estimated to measure 12-14 metres in length, had become severely ensnared in the net, but was quickly released.

The whale sustained minor injuries from the net, but MAST determined that they were not severe enough to cause the animal significant distress or discomfort. As a precaution, the Coast Guard followed the whale from a distance after its release to ensure it swam off safely.

The rescue mission was captured on film by the Coast Guard:



Humpback whales are a relatively common sight in Northern Iceland, especially in the peak season between April and October. Humpbacks migrate every spring from the Gulf of Mexico to the Icelandic coast, a 7,000km-long journey.

