From Iceland — Smyril Line Ferry Arrives In Iceland

Photo by Erik/Wikimedia Commons

The Smyril Line—the ferry which sails between Denmark and Iceland with a stop in the Faroe Islands—arrived in Iceland this morning, Fréttablaðið reports. Preventative measures against the coronavirus were taken during every part of the journey, including after the passengers disembarked.

23 passengers, and 11 cars, arrived in Seyðisfjörður this morning. All of these passengers went into immediate quarantine; as most of them were people returning to Iceland, for most of these passengers “going into quarantine” meant going home.

Ósk Ómarsdóttir of Smyril Line told reporters that every single passenger had their temperature taken before they boarded from Demnark and the Faroe Islands. The ferry itself was specially equipped in the event that someone should fall ill to the virus, with response plans in place based on where the ferry might be at the moment a possible infection was found out, what the conditions were, and what nationality the passenger might be.

Passengers and crew alike were also provided with information about the coronavirus and COVID-19, both upon boarding and on arrival in Iceland. Police and toll workers were there to greet the passengers and ensure that everyone went into quarantine.

The ferry now plans to sail soon from Iceland to the Faroe Island and then on to Denmark, with considerably more passengers. Ósk says that these are “all individuals who booked passage in March or April and have been waiting to get home.”