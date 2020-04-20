From Iceland — Chickens Stop Traffic On Reykjanesbraut

Photo by Vísir

There was an accident on Reykjanesbraut near Hafnarfjörður yesterday at around 19:00 that resulted in extensive participation from other motorists.

A truck from the Ísfugl chicken farm was on its way to the slaughterhouse, when, in a massive stroke of luck for the chickens, the side door opened and crates of chickens crashed into the street, Vísir reports. Some of the boxes opened and a number of chickens ran across the road.

As a result of the accident, traffic was temporarily stopped while the driver and others helped to clear the street and stack the crates back into the truck. We hope that at least one chicken was able to get to the other side.

Recently, chicken farmers have had a number of anxieties. Chief among these woes has been in regards to sexing the chicks. “There is no one in Iceland who knows how to do this,” Hildur Traustadóttir, managing director of eggs and chicken farms, told Vísir. Foreign experts have taken the task for years, but due to travel restrictions, the situation seems hopeless.

Between these worries and chicken trucks releasing cargo on the road, one must wonder if the chicken farmers have their ducks in a row.

