From Iceland — Plane Returning With Medical Supplies From China Draws Heart Over Reykjavik

Photo by Screenshot/Flightradar24

An Icelandair Boeing 767 had a special message for Iceland’s healthcare workers, in the form of a heart “drawn” over Reykjavík.

As can be seen on Flightradar24, the plane was returning from Shanghai yesterday and, as it passed over the capital area, flew in a roughly heart-shaped formation before continuing on to Keflavík International Airport.

Ásdís­ Ýr Pét­urs­dótt­ir, a spokesperson for Icelandair, told MBL that this was intended to honour Iceland’s healthcare workers.

Appropriately enough, as Vísir reports that the plane marks the last of three flights from China that have carried a total of some 50 tonnes of various medical supplies, including masks and protective suits, intended for Iceland’s healthcare workers treating those infected with the coronavirus.

As Stundin has reported, Iceland’s nurses have been struggling for an overdue wage increase for a long time now. According to a new collective bargaining agreement, their wages are set to increase by 68,000 ISK between now and March 31, 2023—in increments of 15,750 ISK to 18,000 ISK. Many nurses that Stundin spoke with have expressed being displeased with the agreement, especially those working day shifts, who saw the least wage increase of all.