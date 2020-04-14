From Iceland — Icelandair Passengers Advised On Flight Changes

Photo by Maarten Visser

On April 11th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a Facebook status advising passengers with Icelandair to check their emails for details regarding their flights. They said that passengers will receive emails from Icelandair if their flights are cancelled as soon as Icelandair processes scheduled changes. These notifications are supposed to be sent out seven days in advance, giving passengers plenty of time to take appropriate action.

The Ministry acknowledged that not all passengers will have correct information in their bookings, and advised checking the status of the reservation on Icelandair’s webpage.

If the flight has been cancelled, and the passenger did not intend to travel, they will be offered travel credit or a refund. If the flight was cancelled, and the passenger intended to travel, but has not received a new flight plan, they can visit Icelandair’s website and fill out a request for a new flight plan there.

Passengers whose flights have not been cancelled and do not intend to travel are strongly advised to cancel, as space on the few remaining flights is limited. Other changes and issues may be taken up with Icelandair’s customer service center, which is open every day from 09:00 to 17:00.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a Facebook status on March 23 advising Icelanders still traveling abroad to return home as soon as possible. “Flight availability is declining rapidly due to global travel restrictions,” the post read. At this time, Icelandair is still flying to Boston, London, and Stockholm, but those flights are always subject to change.

Uppfært 12. apríl: Áætlun Icelandair sem birt var í gær getur breyst. Því er hér aðeins birt áætlun næstu viku:✈️… Posted by Utanríkisráðuneytið – utanríkisþjónusta Íslands on Laugardagur, 11. apríl 2020

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.