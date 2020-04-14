From Iceland — Updated: Body Of Missing Woman Found

Photo by Lögrelan (Icelandic Police)

UPDATE: Sandra Líf Þórarinsdóttir Long, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found dead on the beach at Álftanes on Tuesday, not far from the starting point of the weekend search. Police issued a statement saying that they do not suspect foul play. Her family would like to express gratitude to all of those who assisted in the search. This article was written before she was found.

Around 40 rescue teams are searching for Sandra Líf Þórarinsdóttir Long in Álftanes. The 26 year old woman was officially reported missing on the morning of April 11th, but her whereabouts have been unknown since April 9th. Her family says that it is not like her to disappear without telling them.

Sandra is 172 cm tall with long, reddish hair. She left her home in Hafnarfjörður at noon on April 9th, then visited her grandparents for lunch, and then visited a girlfriend. She left her friend’s place at 18:30, and had not been seen since.

She was dressed in black pants, a black leather jacket and white sneakers, driving a light grey Ford Focus, and carrying a phone and purse. The car was later found at Álftanes on the night of April 11th.

Since she went missing, rescue squads, including the Coast Guard, have searched for the young woman, combing the beaches, and flying helicopters and drones in an effort to find her. Anyone who has any information on Sandra’s whereabouts are kindly requested to contact police immediately.

