From Iceland — COVID-19 Update: Gathering Ban Extended Until May

The 20-person gathering ban in Iceland has been extended until May 4th. The initial ban was due to expire on April 13th, but yesterday Þórólfur Guðnason, Iceland’s epidemiologist advised an extension and this afternoon Svandís accepted the proposal.

There will be no changes to the ban on gatherings of over 20 people until May 4th and approved exemptions remain valid. Plans to remove restrictions in stages once the outbreak has subsided are expected to be released by the end of the month.

In a statement on the Cabinet’s website Svandís reminds Icelanders, “It is crucial that we continue to stand together.” She explains that the gathering ban is vital to prevent Iceland’s hospitals becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and expresses particular concern at the rapid rise in patients in intensive care in recent days.

At the time of writing. 1,364 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Iceland, 44 of whom have been hospitalised. There are currently 12 intensive care patients and four people have died.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

