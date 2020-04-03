From Iceland — Secret Solstice Postponed Until 2021

Photo by Matthew Eisman

It is with great regret that we inform readers that Secret Solstice is the latest event to fall foul of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will not take place this year, instead it has been postponed until June 25-27th, 2021.

In a statement on their social media accounts, the festival organisers said that they had been monitoring the situation in Iceland over the past few weeks, but have now come to the conclusion that in the interest of public safety, the festival cannot go ahead this year. This comes following reports that the 20-person gathering ban is likely to be extended.

The 2021 festival will feature the headliners from this year’s cancelled event alongside some new names that are yet to be released. That means audiences can look forward to performances from Cypress Hill, Blackbear, Lil Pump, Primal Scream, Regard, Ensími, Nýdönsk and much, much more next year.

Tickets purchased for this year’s event will be valid for the 2021 festival, but those who would prefer a refund can expect the ticketing operator to be in contact shortly. If ticket holders have not been contacted within five working days, they can contact the Secret Solstice team, but the organisers ask for patience in these difficult times.

The Grapevine team are as disappointed as anyone, but we understand that it is a regrettably necessary decision given current circumstances. Wipe your tears and blast some Cypress Hill in the safety of your living room. Summer 2021 can’t come soon enough.