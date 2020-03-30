From Iceland — COVID-Cast #11: Iceland Breaks 1,000 Cases & Bans Dividends On Companies That Get Bridge Loans

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over Iceland’s latest COVID-19 news and Poppy talks about the current situation in her home country, the UK.

The rise in Iceland’s number of confirmed cases is apparently slowing. This might change, but it could be a sign for hope. More about this in the COVID-Cast.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!