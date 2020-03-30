From Iceland — COVID-Cast #11: Iceland Breaks 1,000 Cases & Bans Dividends On Companies That Get Bridge Loans


COVID-Cast #11: Iceland Breaks 1,000 Cases & Bans Dividends On Companies That Get Bridge Loans

Published March 30, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over Iceland’s latest COVID-19 news and Poppy talks about the current situation in her home country, the UK.
The rise in Iceland’s number of confirmed cases is apparently slowing. This might change, but it could be a sign for hope. More about this in the COVID-Cast.

