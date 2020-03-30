Icelandair Hotels Offer Free Accommodation For Essential Workers

Icelandair Hotels Offer Free Accommodation For Essential Workers

Published March 30, 2020

Sam O'Donnell
Adrian Pingstone / Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair Hotels and Iceland’s National Health Insurance reached an agreement on Sunday to utilise facilities at Hotel Reykjavík Natura to accommodate essential workers including police, firefighters, and health care workers, at no cost. These accommodations will be used when the workers are unable to stay at their own homes due to a risk of infection from COVID-19, Fréttablaðið reports.

However, not just any healthcare or public safety worker can utilise these accommodations. “These are healthcare and public safety workers who have special responsibilities under the emergency plan of the health system and within the Civil Protection Administration, or have the specific knowledge or skills necessary for the implementation of the emergency plan,” the National Health Insurances’ announcement said.

These workers are no doubt grateful to Icelandair Hotel for this unique initiative as we are certainly grateful for the workers on the front lines. Keep fighting the good fight, you wonderful people.

