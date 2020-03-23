From Iceland — All Routes To Iceland Could Close Next Month

Photo by Maarten Visser

There is a good chance that all routes to Iceland, both by air and sea, will be closed by the end of this month. Foreign minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson has utilised his Facebook page to urge Icelanders abroad to return home before all routes to the country are closed.

Air travel abroad is already extremely limited. It is possible at this time for Icelanders to return to Iceland, as long as there is a passenger flight available. At this time, the border remains open for all Icelanders and EEA citizens, but no foreign travelers outside of the EEA are permitted into the country.

🚨 Mikilvæg skilaboð frá Guðlaugi Þór Þórðarsyni til Íslendinga erlendis: „Nú þegar eru flugsamgöngur víða um heim afar… Posted by Utanríkisráðuneytið – utanríkisþjónusta Íslands on Laugardagur, 21. mars 2020

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

