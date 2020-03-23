From Iceland — Gathering Ban Update: No More Than 20 People At A Time In An Establishment

Photo by Art Bicnick

Tighter restrictions are being levied upon the people in Iceland in the form of a stricter gathering ban, which takes effect at midnight tonight. These restrictions state that no more than 20 people may gather at a time, which is a heavy drop from the previously announced 100. In addition, swimming pools, museums, and entertainment venues will be closed, and all activities that require less than two metres proximity will be cancelled.

The Minister of Health decided this in accordance with the recommendations of the Chief Epidemiologist to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition to swimming pools, museums, and entertainment venues being closed, all workplaces must ensure that no more than 20 people are in the same space. These restrictions also apply to public meetings and other similar activities.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are exempt from the restrictions. The maximum number of customers allowed inside will remain 100 at a time, but people must maintain a distance of at least two metres. How this will be enforced remains to be seen.

The gathering ban also does not apply to international ports and airports, nor to ships or aircraft, although it looks as though those may close in the coming days or weeks.

School work will continue with the same restrictions that took effect last Monday. However, as with everything else, a distance of two metres must be adhered to. And of course, everyone ought to clean and disinfect everything as much as possible.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!