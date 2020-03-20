Wind, Snow, Rain And Yellow Warnings? It Must Be Spring

Photo by Iceland Meteorological Office

It’s looking like the perfect weather for a quarantine this weekend. Following this week’s arrival of the harbinger of spring, the golden plover, readers can look forward to rain, snow, and strong winds. Welcome to spring Iceland!

Yellow warnings have been issued across the country today. The South-West is expected to experience sleet and rain, whilst northern and eastern regions will remain dry for the most part. The whole country will also be subject to a strong southerly gale between 15-23 m/s, conditions will be particularly severe in the north-west.

This weekend in the Capital area, you can expect a chilly Saturday, with temperatures hovering between 1°C and – 1°C and snowfall throughout the day and into the night. However, Sunday will bring rain and slightly higher temperatures, hopefully melting some of the previous day’s snow.

As ever, if you’re driving this weekend, check the weather forecast and road conditions before you hit the road.

