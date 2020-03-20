From Iceland — Covid-Cast #6: First Covid-19 death confirmed and more than 400 with the virus


Covid-Cast #6: First Covid-19 death confirmed and more than 400 with the virus

Published March 20, 2020

About 400 people have the Covid-19 virus in Iceland now, the first Covid-19-related death has been confirmed, and a crew on a trawler has the virus. Also, Iceland have agreed to participate in the EU travel ban. This information is not in the Covid-Cast, because it was announced just moments after we finished recording. So, the borders are closed to every country outside the Schengen area.

