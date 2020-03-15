From Iceland — Government Issues COVID-19 Guidelines To Tourists, Guides And Restaurants

Photo by Adobe Stock

The Icelandic authorities on Saturday issued detailed guidelines for restaurants and tour operators, in line with the rules of social distancing in place.

Restaurants were asked to re-arrange their seating to at least two meters between seats, asking that only families and other groups in regular close contact would be seated together, that menus would be washed between each use, and that hand sanitation be available at entry and encourage guests to use them.

Tour operators have been asked to offer hand sanitiser at every entry point and encourage passengers to use them, to use back doors if available, make sure that passengers embark and disembark with enough space in between each, and skip using every other row to ensure proper space between passengers.

Icelandic residents from traveling countries with major outbreaks, Germany, Spain and France need to enter quarantine upon arriving in Iceland. Tourists from these same countries do not need to enter quarantine, but are asked to respect the rules of social distancing. This means keeping a distance of two meters from anyone you are not in regular close contact with, using hand sanitising and proper hand washing, avoid the touching of eyes, nose and mouth, covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough and sneeze and disposing of used tissue immediately.

If fever cough or difficulty breathing arises, seek medical care as soon as possible. If mild unease arises, such as a headache or a slight runny nose, stay in until you recover.

The Icelandic co-ordinated authorities have more information for tourists and travelers here.

