Iceland Life: Animal News Edition Ft. Blue Whales! Dogs! Seals!

Good news for seal enthusiasts: the harbour seal population in East Iceland is on the rise. The largest colony can be found around Jökulsá, with their numbers increasing from 249 in 2011 to 303 today. Scientists are excited about these new figures, and advise a “look, don’t touch” policy for those who stumble upon seals in the wild.

Speaking of animal sightings, blue whales have been spotted cavorting in Breiðafjörður. This species of whale is not common to Iceland, making this an exceptional find. Book a whale watching tour departing from Snæfellsnes today.

A dog was rescued from a lava crater measuring five to six metres deep in a summer cottage area near Þingvellir. Ten rescue workers were involved in the operation, and were able to retrieve the dog with only minor injuries.

