The Week In Weather: West Is Best - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The Week In Weather: West Is Best

Published June 18, 2019

Art Bicnick

If you’re in the west, you’re in for a good week weather wise, with pretty reliable sun throughout the next few days, especially around the capital area.

Friday and Sunday might be a bit cloudy in the southwest, but Saturday looks particularly good, with full sun and temperatures of up to 14°C. Combined with a largely gentle westerly wind, it looks like it’ll be a hot day.

In the central and eastern regions, it’s a less friendly picture initially, with rain in the Highlands and northwest, and largely solid cloud cover elsewhere. However, expect the conditions to slowly get warmer as the rain moves steadily north through the week.

There will be intermittent sunny showers on the southern coast but these will mostly clear up by Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will bring sunny spells and intermittent cloud cover across most of the country, with the only rain being a few isolated showers in the south. Wind speed will remain low.

As always, be sure and check both weather and road conditions before travelling.

