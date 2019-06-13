Gross! E.Coli Bacteria Found In Icelandic Lamb Meat - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Alpha/Creative Commons

It’s a fact universally known that Icelanders love stating if something is 100% Icelandic, whether it’s vegetables, the air you breathe, or the overpriced meat you’re paying for at restaurants. If you’re in Iceland, you would expect it to be 100% authentic and clean, right?

Unfortunately, The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) posted a statement last night that E.Coli bacteria has been found in samples of Icelandic meat.

MAST states that in the inspection of Icelandic lamb meat, E.Coli bacteria was found in one third of the specimens and that 13 of those samples were carrying a serious strain of the STEC virus. If you don’t know what that is, it’s gross and you don’t want it. It makes you have watery diarrhoea.

If you hate staying unnecessarily in the bathroom but still want to enjoy meat, then MAST recommends that you cook your meat through and avoid cross contamination. E.Coli bacteria is usually found on the surface, but it spreads when your meat is ground up. That menas you can still enjoy your medium rare steaks, but you might need to lay off the tartare right now.

