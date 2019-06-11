News From Iceland’s Countryside: Summertime Snow, Cat Poetry & More

We write a lot about Reykjavík, but what burning hot news is tearing up the seaside villages and farming communities out in the wilds? Here’s the latest news from Iceland’s countryside.

Summer in Iceland typically means a cloudy and cool Reykjavík area while the northeast is sunny and warm. However, the last weekend of May flipped the script—while it was sunny and warmish for days in a row, northeast Iceland was hit with freezing temperatures and even snow. Can both regions ever experience the same weather at the same time? Time will tell.

A cat in Akranes going by the auspicious name of Jósefína Meulengracht Dietrich has just published a book of poetry. Yes this is a real thing that happened. Furthermore, it’s actually an anthology, selecting her best works of hundreds she has composed over the years. We promise to investigate this intriguing story further.

You know how they say, “make hay while the sun shines”? Well the people of South Iceland aren’t ones to stick around waiting for favourable conditions for the venture, as it has been reported that hay harvesting has begun in the region. Livestock everywhere breathed a sigh of relief.

