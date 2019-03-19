Two Russian Anti-Sub Bombers Fly Near Iceland, Escorted Away By Italian Jets - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Two Russian Anti-Sub Bombers Fly Near Iceland, Escorted Away By Italian Jets

Published March 19, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Fedor Leukhin/Wikimedia Commons

The Icelandic Coast Guard (LHG) has announced that two Russian Tupolev Tu-142 anti-submarine bombers flew into NATO airspace, prompting immediate response.

According to the announcement, the bombers neither announced their arrival to air traffic control ahead of time nor had their radar on when they were spotted. They were outside of Icelandic airspace, but within NATO airspace, and as such a response was initiated.

This response came in the form of two fighter jets from Italy, who are currently conducting NATO exercises in Iceland, who flew out to the bombers to identify them. No combat was reported from the encounter, and the bombers soon made their way out of airspace.

If all this sounds familiar, it should.

The Russian military has shown a repeated pattern of buzzing close to or within Icelandic airspace, often without warning or without communicating with Icelandic authorities ahead of time. On one occasion, they also flew close to an Icelandic passenger plane.

Iceland is a NATO country, but having no military of its own, it regular invites military from other NATO countries to conduct exercises here. Russian officials still have yet to provide an explanation as to why these military craft seem to have such a keen interest in Icelandic airspace.

Tags:

Next:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
Southwest Iceland Slot Machine Heist Nets 6 To 8 Million ISK

Southwest Iceland Slot Machine Heist Nets 6 To 8 Million ISK

by

News
Refugee Protesters Disperse, Cite Failing Health And Xenophobia

Refugee Protesters Disperse, Cite Failing Health And Xenophobia

by

News
Arbitration Court Rules Work Restrictions Illegal, Strikes Still On Schedule

Arbitration Court Rules Work Restrictions Illegal, Strikes Still On Schedule

by

News
Fastsplaining The Judges Scandal

Fastsplaining The Judges Scandal

by

News
Replacement For Outgoing Justice Minister Appointed

Replacement For Outgoing Justice Minister Appointed

by

News
Hatari, GDRN and Víkingur Heiðar Amongst Winners In The Icelandic Music Awards

Hatari, GDRN and Víkingur Heiðar Amongst Winners In The Icelandic Music Awards

by

Show Me More!