Severe Windstorm Expected To Affect South Iceland Tomorrow - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The Icelandic Met Office has issued an orange weather warning for a time period of around a day, starting from Monday 2pm and lasting until Tuesday at noon.

Their website reports: “East and later northeast severe gale or storm can be expected with wind speed 20-30 m/s (45-60 mph) and gusts near mountains which may exceede 40 m/s (90 mph), especially near Eyjafjallajökull and Mýrdalsjökull. Transport disturbances are likely and traveling is not advised while the weather warning is in effect. People are advised to secure their neighborhood and show caution.”

Follow the unfolding situation at vedur.is.

We at Grapevine can recommend seeking out the new series of True Detective rather than trying to drive south in dangerous conditions. The first episode is a well-judged and precisely-paced thriller that sets up the series nicely and seems like a return to form after a disappointing second season.