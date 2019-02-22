VIDEO: Icelandic Children Protest Against Climate Change - The Reykjavik Grapevine

VIDEO: Icelandic Children Protest Against Climate Change

Published February 22, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Art Bicnick

An estimated 250 children gathered in front of Iceland’s Parliament today, demanding more radical action be taken to combat climate change.

The event was a lively affair, and understandably so—Iceland’s particular vulnerability to climate change extends from the possibility of a dying Gulf Stream to the rapidly disappearing glaciers.

“We need to stand together against the greatest threat to humanity,” a speaker addressing the crowd says. “We need new regulations. We cannot trust that individuals will take care of this. We need to take action now!” Later, this same speaker led the children in a chant of “Our future, action now!”


(Video: Art Bicnick)

