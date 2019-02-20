Two Men Sentenced To Prison For Assaulting Club Doormen, Paralysing One - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Two assailants were sentenced to five years and six months, respectively, for an assault on two doormen of the nightclub Shooters that left one paralysed from the neck down. The doormen were also awarded damages by the court.

RÚV reports that the assault took place last August. The two men who committed the assault were reportedly already quite intoxicated and aggressive when they were denied entry into Shooters.

The exact details of what took place are unclear. One of the assailants, according to the charges against him, is said to have repeatedly kicked and punched one of the doormen in the face as he lay on the ground. The convicted man denied doing this, and told the court he had no recollection of how the doorman fell in the first place. He did, however, express regret for his part in the assault, telling the court in part, “I constantly think about this and cannot sleep. I regret this and apologise for what happened.”

The doorman in question is now paralysed from the neck down. The other doorman told the court that his life has completely changed in the wake of the assault, saying, “I couldn’t believe what happened to my best friend, who was like my brother,” referring to the now paralysed man. The other doorman was also assaulted, but had fewer injuries.

The court was apparently unmoved by the assailant’s expression of remorse and regret, as he was sentenced to five years in prison. While the paralysed doorman sought 120 million ISK in damages, the court awarded him 6 million ISK. The other assailant was sentenced to six months, and the less-injured doorman was awarded 600,000 ISK.