Two Men Sentenced To Prison For Assaulting Club Doormen, Paralysing One - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Two Men Sentenced To Prison For Assaulting Club Doormen, Paralysing One

Published February 20, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Two assailants were sentenced to five years and six months, respectively, for an assault on two doormen of the nightclub Shooters that left one paralysed from the neck down. The doormen were also awarded damages by the court.

RÚV reports that the assault took place last August. The two men who committed the assault were reportedly already quite intoxicated and aggressive when they were denied entry into Shooters.

The exact details of what took place are unclear. One of the assailants, according to the charges against him, is said to have repeatedly kicked and punched one of the doormen in the face as he lay on the ground. The convicted man denied doing this, and told the court he had no recollection of how the doorman fell in the first place. He did, however, express regret for his part in the assault, telling the court in part, “I constantly think about this and cannot sleep. I regret this and apologise for what happened.”

The doorman in question is now paralysed from the neck down. The other doorman told the court that his life has completely changed in the wake of the assault, saying, “I couldn’t believe what happened to my best friend, who was like my brother,” referring to the now paralysed man. The other doorman was also assaulted, but had fewer injuries.

The court was apparently unmoved by the assailant’s expression of remorse and regret, as he was sentenced to five years in prison. While the paralysed doorman sought 120 million ISK in damages, the court awarded him 6 million ISK. The other assailant was sentenced to six months, and the less-injured doorman was awarded 600,000 ISK.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reynisfjara Possibly Featured In ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer, Some Tour Guides Concerned

Reynisfjara Possibly Featured In ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer, Some Tour Guides Concerned

by

News
District Court Upholds Deporting Child Born In Iceland, Family Says They Will Appeal

District Court Upholds Deporting Child Born In Iceland, Family Says They Will Appeal

by

News
Some 6,000 Icelanders Estimated To Be Intersex

Some 6,000 Icelanders Estimated To Be Intersex

by

News
Icelandic Labour Union Takes On Bank Connected To Rental Company

Icelandic Labour Union Takes On Bank Connected To Rental Company

by

News
New Supermarket Comes To Hallveigarstigur; Promises To Be Better Than Old One

New Supermarket Comes To Hallveigarstigur; Promises To Be Better Than Old One

by

News
Icelandic Singer Accused Of Plagiarising Rihanna

Icelandic Singer Accused Of Plagiarising Rihanna

by

Show Me More!