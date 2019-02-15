US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Visit Iceland Today - The Reykjavik Grapevine

US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Visit Iceland Today

Published February 15, 2019

Aliya Uteuova
Words by
Photos by
Photo courtesy of the US State Department

After his visit to Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Belgium, Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State will finish off his week’s worth of visits in Iceland. He is set to meet with Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Foreign Minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson later today.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s February 15 visit to Reykjavik comes as Iceland prepares to to take over Arctic Council chairmanship from Finland.

Large reserves of oil, gas, and minerals are generating territorial disputes in the region. An estimated $35 trillion worth of oil and natural gas are untapped in the Arctic. In the last 10 years, Russia, a member state of the Arctic Council made aggressive advances in the region, and so did China, despite it’s lack of territory in the Arctic.

Pompeo’s Central European tour has focused on Russia and China’s growing influence in the region. “The United States is committed to a strong, united, and capable transatlantic alliance rooted in the principles of common defense, democracy, and fundamental freedoms,” read a February 10 statement from the US Department of State.

In addition to Iceland’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council, the US Secretary of State will discuss security issues in the North Atlantic and growing economic relations between US and Iceland.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
People Named ‘Valentine’ Can Get A Free Trip To Iceland

People Named ‘Valentine’ Can Get A Free Trip To Iceland

by

News
More Than 100 People Protest Deportations of Refugees & Asylum Seekers From Iceland

More Than 100 People Protest Deportations of Refugees & Asylum Seekers From Iceland

by

News
Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

Hatari Claim To Have Hired Christian Conservative Who Denounced Them

by

News
Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

Members Of Iceland’s Pagan Faith Nearly Quadruple Over Past Decade

by

News
Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

Car Rental Company Rolled Back Odometers, Says They Will Pay Damages

by

News
Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

Former Statesman Accused Of Sex Offences Threatens To Sue Public Broadcasting

by

Show Me More!