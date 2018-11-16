VIDEO: Icelandic Band Member Crowdsurfed Out Of Club And Back In Again

There was certainly a lot of fun to be had at Airwaves this year, but there was one moment in particular that stood out above them all.

While playing a show at Kaffibarinn, the incomparable FM Belfast worked up the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy, as they are wont to do. Things got so hot, in fact, that drummer Ívar Pétur managed to achieve the impossible when he crowdsurfed out of the pub, around a car, and then back into the club again.

As unlikely as this sounds, part of the moment was captured on video, as can be seen here:

Did Ívar really just crowdsurf out of a venue, around a car and back inside?! pic.twitter.com/FkaFsk5MF1 — FM Belfast (@fmbelfast) November 12, 2018

The mood inside the club was certainly festive, and the entire performance can be seen here, where you can see the reactions of the crowd to Ívar’s journey starting at about 1:25:45.

It was one hell of a performance, so if you missed it, do yourself a favour and give the whole thing a watch, but be prepared to dance.