News
VIDEO: Icelandic Band Member Crowdsurfed Out Of Club And Back In Again

VIDEO: Icelandic Band Member Crowdsurfed Out Of Club And Back In Again

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Karol Kagan

Published November 16, 2018

There was certainly a lot of fun to be had at Airwaves this year, but there was one moment in particular that stood out above them all.

While playing a show at Kaffibarinn, the incomparable FM Belfast worked up the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy, as they are wont to do. Things got so hot, in fact, that drummer Ívar Pétur managed to achieve the impossible when he crowdsurfed out of the pub, around a car, and then back into the club again.

As unlikely as this sounds, part of the moment was captured on video, as can be seen here:

The mood inside the club was certainly festive, and the entire performance can be seen here, where you can see the reactions of the crowd to Ívar’s journey starting at about 1:25:45.

It was one hell of a performance, so if you missed it, do yourself a favour and give the whole thing a watch, but be prepared to dance.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland Signs “Nordic Defence Cooperation Vision” Agreement

Iceland Signs “Nordic Defence Cooperation Vision” Agreement

by

News
Bill To Lower Voting Age To 16 In Iceland Submitted Again

Bill To Lower Voting Age To 16 In Iceland Submitted Again

by

News
Iceland’s First Lady Shares First Letter She Wrote In Icelandic For Day Of The Icelandic Tongue

Iceland’s First Lady Shares First Letter She Wrote In Icelandic For Day Of The Icelandic Tongue

by

News
Icelanders Protesting Changes To Disability Pensions

Icelanders Protesting Changes To Disability Pensions

by

News
Iceland’s President Apologises For Threat To Ban Pineapple Pizza

Iceland’s President Apologises For Threat To Ban Pineapple Pizza

by

News
One In Four Icelandic Women Subjected To Sexual Violence

One In Four Icelandic Women Subjected To Sexual Violence

by

Show Me More!