News
Iceland’s First Lady Shares First Letter She Wrote In Icelandic For Day Of The Icelandic Tongue

Iceland’s First Lady Shares First Letter She Wrote In Icelandic For Day Of The Icelandic Tongue

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 16, 2018

Today is the Day of the Icelandic Tongue, a holiday that celebrates the specialness and vibrance of the language. On the occasion, Iceland’s First Lady, Eliza Reid, posted a letter she wrote Guðni back in 1999:

“Dear Guðni my friend,” the letter reads. “These are photographs. In my opinion, they are good. My Icelandic is not good, but practice makes perfect. Regardless, I have a lot of respect for the English tongue. Give your family my greetings. Respectfully and with love, Eliza.”

While slightly imperfect, Eliza emphasises that this was written not only in the days before Google Translate; her sole point of reference for Icelandic were some old books of phrases, which allowed her to “knead this together”.

So if you’re learning Icelandic and struggling with it, just bear in mind that Iceland’s First Lady went from this point to absolute fluency. As she says herself, vaninn gefur listina.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Icelanders Protesting Changes To Disability Pensions

Icelanders Protesting Changes To Disability Pensions

by

News
Iceland’s President Apologises For Threat To Ban Pineapple Pizza

Iceland’s President Apologises For Threat To Ban Pineapple Pizza

by

News
One In Four Icelandic Women Subjected To Sexual Violence

One In Four Icelandic Women Subjected To Sexual Violence

by

News
Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across East Iceland

Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across East Iceland

by

News
Foreign Residents Increase By 16%, Despite Slowing Economy

Foreign Residents Increase By 16%, Despite Slowing Economy

by

News
As Electricity Demand Increases, Iceland Gets More Serious About Wind Power

As Electricity Demand Increases, Iceland Gets More Serious About Wind Power

by

Show Me More!