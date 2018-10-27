First Day Of Winter In Iceland—And “Meat Soup Day” On Skólavörðustígur

Yup, that’s right—as Jon Snow once moodily muttered, “Winter is here.”

But despite the official onset of the long Icelandic winter, all is not lost, for October 27th is also Kjótsúpudagurinn, or “Meat soup day,” in Reykjavík. From 2pm-4pm, seven restaurants on Skólavörðustígur will serve their own variants of Iceland’s classic lamb and vegetable soup, with some of the country’s top chefs competing to have the best broth.

So get on a scarf and a good coat (and, well, maybe some gloves, and why not some long underwear and perhaps a hat) and head out for a cup of steaming comfort food today. Here are the places participating:

Kol – Skólavörðustígur 45

Kolabrautin – Skólavörðustígur 28

Krua Thai Skólavörðustígur 21a

Snafs – Skólavörðustígur 20

Sjávargrillið – Skólavörðustígur 14

Þrír Frakkar – Skólavörðustígur 9

Ostabúðin – Skólavörðustígur 5

Join the event on Facebook here.