First Day Of Winter In Iceland—And “Meat Soup Day” On Skólavörðustígur

Published October 27, 2018

Yup, that’s right—as Jon Snow once moodily muttered, “Winter is here.”

But despite the official onset of the long Icelandic winter, all is not lost, for October 27th is also Kjótsúpudagurinn, or “Meat soup day,” in Reykjavík. From 2pm-4pm, seven restaurants on Skólavörðustígur will serve their own variants of Iceland’s classic lamb and vegetable soup, with some of the country’s top chefs competing to have the best broth.

So get on a scarf and a good coat (and, well, maybe some gloves, and why not some long underwear and perhaps a hat) and head out for a cup of steaming comfort food today. Here are the places participating:

Kol – Skólavörðustígur 45
Kolabrautin – Skólavörðustígur 28
Krua Thai Skólavörðustígur 21a
Snafs – Skólavörðustígur 20
Sjávargrillið – Skólavörðustígur 14
Þrír Frakkar – Skólavörðustígur 9
Ostabúðin – Skólavörðustígur 5

Join the event on Facebook here.

