Island Life: Strange Froth Emerges From Storm Drain In Egilsstaðir—And More!

Residents of Egilsstaðir were alarmed earlier this month to see an unknown foam rising up from a storm drain. Health and utilities services to be called out to inspect the substance. Mysteriously, all traces of the white foam disappeared within an hour of its appearance. No one knows what the foam was comprised of or what caused it to come bubbling up from the sewers.

The Ministry of Transport and Local Government has opened up applications for mini markets in the countryside, the purpose of which is to give financial assistance to small markets in areas far from municipal areas. People who live in the middle of nowhere need to buy things, too, after all. The only conditions are that the stores must be far from any population centres.

For the very first time, Halloween celebrations will be held in Þorlákshöfn, from October 29 to November 4. Dubbed “Þollóween”, it promises to be a family-friendly spooky time, replete with costumes, a haunted house, a spooky disco and much more.

