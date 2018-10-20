News
Yellow Weather Warning In Effect Across Most Of Iceland Today And Tomorrow

Published October 20, 2018

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning across most of Iceland. The warning is in effect now, and runs until around 6pm tomorrow.

Yellow weather warnings are sometimes laughed off by Icelanders, but they can mean there are some challenging conditions, especially for drivers on unprotected coastal routes that may, at this time of the year, already by icy.

The official guidelines for most areas of the country read: “Gale or severe gale expected with sustained wind speed 15-23 m/s. Strong wind gust expected near mountains. Can be hazardous for vehicles that are sensitive to wind. The weather could cause some transport disruption and travellers should plan accordingly. People are advised to secure their neighborhood and show caution.”

There are some regional variations. Get more information and see updated reports here.

