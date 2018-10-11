Stormy Weather Across Iceland Today

High winds, rain, and even freezing rain and snow are all on the agenda for Iceland today, especially in the east.

As can be seen in the latest forecast, heavy rains will be pounding east Iceland through the afternoon and early evening today. Winds will be especially high in the Westfjords, which means extra care must be taken there—the combination of high winds, wet conditions, and winding roads beneath mountains next to the sea will make for some challenging conditions at best for driving.

Public broadcasting further warns of storm conditions in the southeast, which may include snow or freezing rain. If you are driving through this area in the afternoon, consider delaying your travel until the evening, if at all possible.

The good news is, all this is expected to calm by tonight, with Friday promising to be a mostly clear, calm day for the vast majority of the country.

If you are traveling through the Icelandic countryside at any time of year, it is always important to check the forecast and check road conditions before driving. Erring on the side of caution can make the difference between a wonderful vacation and getting into road and weather-related trouble.