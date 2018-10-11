News
Stormy Weather Across Iceland Today

Stormy Weather Across Iceland Today

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 11, 2018

High winds, rain, and even freezing rain and snow are all on the agenda for Iceland today, especially in the east.

As can be seen in the latest forecast, heavy rains will be pounding east Iceland through the afternoon and early evening today. Winds will be especially high in the Westfjords, which means extra care must be taken there—the combination of high winds, wet conditions, and winding roads beneath mountains next to the sea will make for some challenging conditions at best for driving.

Public broadcasting further warns of storm conditions in the southeast, which may include snow or freezing rain. If you are driving through this area in the afternoon, consider delaying your travel until the evening, if at all possible.

The good news is, all this is expected to calm by tonight, with Friday promising to be a mostly clear, calm day for the vast majority of the country.

If you are traveling through the Icelandic countryside at any time of year, it is always important to check the forecast and check road conditions before driving. Erring on the side of caution can make the difference between a wonderful vacation and getting into road and weather-related trouble.

Latest

News
Icelandic Hotel’s Latest Employee: A Cat

Icelandic Hotel’s Latest Employee: A Cat

by

Young Pál, like many from abroad, is here to try her luck in Iceland. However, the work of this employee

News
Icelandic Króna Weakening Again

Icelandic Króna Weakening Again

by

The exchange rate of the Icelandic króna (ISK) against larger currencies is weakening, casting a shadow on upcoming collective bargaining

News
Kurdish Family, Deported From Iceland, Now Living In A Forest In Fear For Their Lives

Kurdish Family, Deported From Iceland, Now Living In A Forest In Fear For Their Lives

by

A family of Kurdish asylum seekers who fell prey to the Director of Immigration (ÚTL) once again evoking the Dublin

News
Management Reluctantly Warming Up To Raising Minimum Wage In Iceland

Management Reluctantly Warming Up To Raising Minimum Wage In Iceland

by

With what looks to be shaping up to be a hard collective bargaining fight ahead, the managing director of the

News
EU Funds for Hydrogen Buses In Iceland

EU Funds for Hydrogen Buses In Iceland

by

The capital region bus company, Strætó, has received 95 million ISK from the European Union to purchase hydrogen-fuelled buses by

News
Sea Shepherd To Launch Chapter In Iceland

Sea Shepherd To Launch Chapter In Iceland

by

Sea Shepherd, an environmental activist group that has a long and storied history with Iceland, will be officially launching an

Show Me More!