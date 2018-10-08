News
Island Life: Pakistani Cuisine, Lamb Eating Contest, Shiny New Westman Islands Ferry

Andie Fontaine
Words by

Published October 8, 2018

Seyðisfjörður, the cultural hub of East Iceland, recently played host to a free course in Pakistani cuisine. While that course has come and gone, there are Pakistani evenings every Friday in town. This event is organised by one Azfar Karim of Pakistan, who actually lives in Hella (South Iceland) but travels east regularly. Just more proof that Seyðisfjörður is the Pearl of the East.

We have just learned that Borgarnes holds an annual leg-of-lamb eating contest. News in itself, there is also a reigning champion: Baldur Jónsson, who has been the leg-of-lamb eating champion 14 years running, this year gobbling a record 1,100 grammes of lamb in about five minutes. We hope Baldur enjoys the title while it lasts, because we will absolutely compete next year. Watch your back, Baldur!

Herjólfur, the ferry that sails between Landeyjahöfn in South Iceland to the Westman Islands, is going to be replaced by a newer, more updated ferry. This new ferry will be christened and launched on March 30.

