News
Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Baldur Web

Published September 28, 2018

The Icelandic government may pay financial reparations to the five men who were wrongly accused of murder in 1974 and spent many years in prison thereafter. These five had all charges against them dropped yesterday.

As reported yesterday, the Supreme Court of Iceland officially acquitted Sævar Marinó Cieselski, Tryggva Rúnar Leifsson, Kristján Viðar Júlíusson, Guðjón Skarphéðinsson and Albert Klahn Skaftason of all charges levied against them in the infamous Guðmundur and Geirfinnur Case, an unsolved disappearance case that happened in 1974.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir spoke with RÚV on the matter. While the Icelandic government has apologised for the mistreatment the accused endured, little else has been decided beyond this. A workgroup will be assembled after the weekend to determine the best response to this tragedy, which may include financial compensation, but no formal decision has been reached on this point.

The case itself is legendary in Icelandic criminal history, even garnering itself its own Netflix documentary. Despite the bodies of Guðmundur Einarsson and Geirfinnur Einarsson never being found, police presumed they were murdered, pinning the blame on the suspects.

After extensive interrogation, solitary confinement and torture, the suspects eventually pled guilty to the crimes—despite a total lack of forensic or circumstantial evidence implicating any of them. They would do long stretches in prison over these charges, but the Icelandic public remained convinced of their innocence. In the wake of their sentencing and release from prison, many of these suspects found their lives utterly destroyed.

Latest

News
Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

by

From this day forward, the famed tunnel at Hvalfjörður will be completely toll free, Skessuhorn reports. Anyone who has ever

News
Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

by

Iceland’s position on signing an international ban on nuclear weapons remains unchanged from last year: the country will not sign

News
Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

by

The weather forecast for the next 36 hours or so advises caution, especially if you intend to drive around the

News
Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

by

Today, the Supreme Court of Iceland officially acquitted Sævar Marinó Cieselski, Tryggva Rúnar Leifsson, Kristján Viðar Júlíusson, Guðjón Skarphéðinsson and

News
University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

by

The University of Iceland (HÍ) and the Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL) are currently trying to finalise a work agreement on

News
12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

by

The Social Democrats have submitted a bill to Parliament which would, if passed, lengthen Iceland’s parental leave period from nine

Show Me More!