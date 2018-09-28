Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

The weather forecast for the next 36 hours or so advises caution, especially if you intend to drive around the country.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, heavy rains are going to play a big part in the weather across west and south Iceland. As with all weather conditions, the wind will make matters considerably worse.

There is currently a yellow warning in effect for all of north Iceland due to high winds, which are predicted to top 20m/s in some regions. This warning will move towards the south come Saturday morning.

With both heavy rains and high winds in effect, any driving done through these regions should be done with the utmost care, if not reconsidered completely. However, clear skies and calmer winds are expected to return by Sunday afternoon.

As always when preparing to travel across the Icelandic countryside, consult the weather forecast and check road conditions before traveling. Erring on the side of caution may save you a lot of time, money, and possibly your life.