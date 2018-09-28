News
Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

Iceland: We Won’t Sign Nuclear Weapons Ban Until Others Do, Too

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Garydickerson/Wikimedia Commons

Published September 28, 2018

Iceland’s position on signing an international ban on nuclear weapons remains unchanged from last year: the country will not sign on with such a ban until the countries that have nuclear weapons do.

Eyjan reports that member states were once again given the opportunity to sign on with the ban, which 60 nations have already signed.

When reporters asked Minister of Foreign Affairs Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson if Iceland was going to be one of those countries, his response was clear: countries with nuclear weapons must be pressured into signing the ban before Iceland will sign.

“Iceland’s position regarding nuclear weapons is clear, and this policy is to aim for a nuclear weapons-free world, where all nuclear weapons are disposed of in a precise and methodical manner,” the Minister said in part in a statement. “It is, however, the position of the Icelandic government that while nuclear powers refuse to sign the ban, the ban is effectively worthless.”

The position should come as no surprise. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Gunnar Bragi Sveinsson was of much the same mind last year, and this position carried over to the current administration as well.

Latest

News
Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

Iceland’s Government May Pay Reparations To Five Wrongly Accused Of Murder

by

The Icelandic government may pay financial reparations to the five men who were wrongly accused of murder in 1974 and

News
Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

Starting Today, Iceland’s Hvalfjörður Tunnel Will Be Toll-Free

by

From this day forward, the famed tunnel at Hvalfjörður will be completely toll free, Skessuhorn reports. Anyone who has ever

News
Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

Extra Care Should Be Taken When Travelling Around Iceland This Weekend

by

The weather forecast for the next 36 hours or so advises caution, especially if you intend to drive around the

News
Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

Suspects Cleared Of All Charges In Notorious Icelandic Missing Persons Case

by

Today, the Supreme Court of Iceland officially acquitted Sævar Marinó Cieselski, Tryggva Rúnar Leifsson, Kristján Viðar Júlíusson, Guðjón Skarphéðinsson and

News
University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

by

The University of Iceland (HÍ) and the Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL) are currently trying to finalise a work agreement on

News
12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

by

The Social Democrats have submitted a bill to Parliament which would, if passed, lengthen Iceland’s parental leave period from nine

Show Me More!