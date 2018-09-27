News
12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

12 Months’ Parental Leave On The Table Again In Iceland

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Kenny Louie/Wikimedia Commons

Published September 27, 2018

The Social Democrats have submitted a bill to Parliament which would, if passed, lengthen Iceland’s parental leave period from nine months to twelve.

As it stands now, parental leave in Iceland is a total of nine months long; three months for the mother, three months for the father, and the remaining three months to be split between them as they wish. The new bill would if passed give each parent five months paid leave, and a remaining two months to share.

Part of the reasoning behind the bill is that municipalities around the country have been having difficulties bridging the gap between when parental leaves end and when slots in playschool open up. The bill would help bridge that gap by giving these facilities more time to make room for new children.

The idea has come up before. As the bill points out, the Social Democrat-led government of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir introduced such legislation at the end of 2012. However, the government which followed, comprised of the Independence Party and the Progressives, killed the effort in 2013.

The matter came up again when the Ministry of Welfare introduced a similar proposal in 2016, with the addition of increased payouts to parents.

The current bill, if passed, would go into effect on January 1, 2019.

Latest

News
University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

University Of Iceland May Participate In Controversial Dental Age Determination Testing

by

The University of Iceland (HÍ) and the Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL) are currently trying to finalise a work agreement on

News
Iceberg Warning For North Iceland Coast

Iceberg Warning For North Iceland Coast

by

The central command for the Icelandic Coast Guard received notice yesterday that there are several large icebergs floating around in

News
Former Icelandic President Protests Graveyard Hotel

Former Icelandic President Protests Graveyard Hotel

by

In another set-back for the hotel industry, three prominent “Honorary Citizens of Reykjavík” delivered a statement asking city officials to

News
Sun, Rain And Snow In Iceland This Week

Sun, Rain And Snow In Iceland This Week

by

Grab your dusty sunglasses and your raincoat, because winter is coming. This week offers something for everyone – sunny days

News
Time Will Tell If Iceland Changes Its Clocks

Time Will Tell If Iceland Changes Its Clocks

by

Iceland has not changed its clocks since 1968, but now the government is examining whether they ought to start, Fréttablaðið

News
In Reykjavik, Tiny Houses For The Homeless Closer To Reality

In Reykjavik, Tiny Houses For The Homeless Closer To Reality

by

The first of 25 tiny houses that the City of Reykjavík intends to buy for the city’s homeless are nearly

Show Me More!