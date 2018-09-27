Iceberg Warning For North Iceland Coast

The central command for the Icelandic Coast Guard received notice yesterday that there are several large icebergs floating around in Eyjafjörður, in North Iceland. The Coast Guard considers the matter serious enough to issue a warning for all sea-faring vessels in the area to be on high alert, especially in the evening and night.

One of the largest icebergs is located at N66°08.89 W18°28,98, its location marked on the map below (Article continues after map).

Icebergs are uncommon off the coast of Iceland, but they are not unheard of. In 2015 a trawler just west of Dýrafjörður collided with an iceberg, sustaining minor damages with no loss of life.

Sometimes you can even get lucky enough to see an iceberg being born, as one lucky tourist was, also in 2015. You can witness the event below: