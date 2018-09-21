VIDEO: Daring Early-Morning Heist Liberates Sex Doll From Captivity

A sex shop that was broken into and robbed last February has been struck again, in a daring early-morning act of liberation that was caught on security cameras.

Vísir reports that the sex shop Adam og Eva was the target for the operation. As can be seen in the video below, a car backs repeatedly and with great force into the front doors of the shop. Two people are then seen quickly clamouring into the shop, one of them returning with a sex doll, which is loaded into the car. The other person, in a hood, is seen carrying something unidentified in their arms before both get into the car, and speed away. (Article continues after video)

Although the license plate is clearly visible in the video, the shop owner contends the car was using stolen plates. The doll is valued at 350,000 ISK, but it is unknown if money was the motivation behind the raid.

It should be noted that this shop was hit once before, in February. At that time, someone broke a window and crawled into the shop, making off with a large artificial vagina, a vulva pump, three different anal plugs – with artificial tails attached – and six bottles of lube. More expensive items in the shop were ignored, leading shop owners to speculate that cash was not the motivation for the burglary.

How and where the sex doll in this morning’s heist ends up, one can only hope she is happier and living her best life.