Sex Shop Robbed In Iceland: Thieves Make Off With Lube And Toys

Sex Shop Robbed In Iceland: Thieves Make Off With Lube And Toys

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 26, 2018

Two people broke into the Adam og Eva sex shop in Reykjavík last Thursday, and made off with a number of items that the owner believes were stolen for personal use.

RÚV reports that the thieves can be seen on security footage breaking a window and crawling into the store, whereupon they proceeded to bag up items that store manager Ylfa Kristín Pétursdóttir called “not conventional”.

These items included a large artificial vagina, a vulva pump, three different anal plugs – with artificial tails attached – and six bottles of lube.

“These aren’t really easy to sell on the black market,” Ylfa told reporters, implying there is a black market for sex toys. “It seems more like they were looking for things for personal use. Otherwise they would have stolen the most expensive items. They were apparently browsing.”

After seeing the cash register was empty, the thieves did not explore further for cash or other valuables, but turned their attention to the items on offer. Their faces are concealed, but police are studying the security footage and conducting an investigation.

Ylfa says she has not had to deal with this kind of theft in “very many years”, although last time it happened an artificial vagina was stolen in that incident as well.

