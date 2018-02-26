Game Of Thrones Star Offering Tour Of Iceland

If you’d like for Sir Bronn to give you a tour of Iceland’s Game of Thrones locations and go whale watching with him later, now’s your chance.

A new campaign from Whale and Dolphine Conservation (WDC) is offering a chance to win a trip to Iceland, with airfare and hotel accommodation for the entrant and a guest. Part of your stay will include actor Jerome Flynn, who plays Sir Bronn on Game of Thrones, giving a tour of Iceland showing some of the show’s iconic locations. Later, winners will accompany him on a whale watching tour.

“I’ll fly you and a friend to Reykjavik, Iceland, and will take you on a tour of some of the most breath-taking Game of Thrones locations including the ‘First of the First Men’ and the ‘mountain that looks like an arrowhead’ from Season 7,” a statement from Flynn reads in part. “Your flights and hotel accommodation will be covered, and we’ll even go on a private whale watching trip at one of the world’s best whale watching spots, where you’ll have the chance to see orcas, humpbacks, dolphins, and sperm whales wild and free in their natural habitat.”

The cost of entering the contest is a mere $10 donation to WDC, although you can increase your donation amount to increase your chances of winning and get some GoT swag along with it. The drawing is to be held “on or about” April 24.

WDC is a global charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales and dolphins.