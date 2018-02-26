News
Game Of Thrones Star Offering Tour Of Iceland

Game Of Thrones Star Offering Tour Of Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Screenshot from HBO

Published February 26, 2018

If you’d like for Sir Bronn to give you a tour of Iceland’s Game of Thrones locations and go whale watching with him later, now’s your chance.

A new campaign from Whale and Dolphine Conservation (WDC) is offering a chance to win a trip to Iceland, with airfare and hotel accommodation for the entrant and a guest. Part of your stay will include actor Jerome Flynn, who plays Sir Bronn on Game of Thrones, giving a tour of Iceland showing some of the show’s iconic locations. Later, winners will accompany him on a whale watching tour.

“I’ll fly you and a friend to Reykjavik, Iceland, and will take you on a tour of some of the most breath-taking Game of Thrones locations including the ‘First of the First Men’ and the ‘mountain that looks like an arrowhead’ from Season 7,” a statement from Flynn reads in part. “Your flights and hotel accommodation will be covered, and we’ll even go on a private whale watching trip at one of the world’s best whale watching spots, where you’ll have the chance to see orcas, humpbacks, dolphins, and sperm whales wild and free in their natural habitat.”

The cost of entering the contest is a mere $10 donation to WDC, although you can increase your donation amount to increase your chances of winning and get some GoT swag along with it. The drawing is to be held “on or about” April 24.

WDC is a global charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales and dolphins.

Latest

News
City Investigating Discrimination Claim Against Reykjavík Pool By Trans Man

City Investigating Discrimination Claim Against Reykjavík Pool By Trans Man

by

City officials are currently investigating a possible case of discrimination against a trans man who sought to use a city

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

With no more weather-related complaints to issue, what has been on Icelanders’ minds as of late? Here’s a round-up of

News
Sex Shop Robbed In Iceland: Thieves Make Off With Lube And Toys

Sex Shop Robbed In Iceland: Thieves Make Off With Lube And Toys

by

Two people broke into the Adam og Eva sex shop in Reykjavík last Thursday, and made off with a number

News
Is Björn Ingi Hrafnsson A Communist?

Is Björn Ingi Hrafnsson A Communist?

by

Björn Ingi Hrafnsson has had a pretty adventurous life so far. He went from being a Reykjavík city councilperson for

News
Event Management Company Sena Live Buys Iceland Airwaves

Event Management Company Sena Live Buys Iceland Airwaves

by and

Event managing company Sena Live, a subsidiary of production company Sena, has recently bought popular Iceland Airwaves Music Festival. Airwaves

News
Iceland Gets Its First Bitcoin ATM

Iceland Gets Its First Bitcoin ATM

by

Iceland’s very first cryptocurrency “ATM” will be officially launched this evening, and the public is invited to a party to

Show Me More!