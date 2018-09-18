Poll: Social Dems Rise, Left-Greens Bouncing Back, Conservatives In Slow Decline

The Social Democrats are continuing their upward trajectory, according to the latest poll from Market and Media Research. The Left-Greens are bouncing back, but still have a long way to go before reaching their election levels of support, and the Independence Party continues to slowly sink but remain the strongest party in the country.

The poll, conducted from September 7 to September 12, puts the Independence Party as the party with the highest level of support, at 21.3%; down from 22.1% for the last poll and down from 25.2% during the 2017 elections. Meanwhile, the Social Democrats are at the heels of the Independence Party, and are now polling at 19.8%, up from 16.6% for the last poll and 12.1% during the elections.

The Left-Greens appear to be recovering from the hit they took during the last poll. Getting 16.9% during the elections, they tumbled to 8.8% for last month’s poll, but have since risen to 11.1% today. The third party in the ruling coalition with the Left-Greens and the Independence Party, the Progressives, saw little change between the last two polls, going from 8.9% to 8.1%, but were polling at 10.7% during the elections.

Where other parties are concerned, the Centre Party has been hovering around the 10% mark since last year’s elections; the Reform Party remains stronger than they were during the elections, and are now at 7.9%; and the People’s Party is now at 5.3%.

Amazingly, those polled were not only asked if they were going to vote for Bright Future – a party that does not even exist anymore – none of them were asked if they would vote for the Socialist Party, which very much does exist, has a seat on Reykjavík City Council, and will likely run for Parliament in the next elections.