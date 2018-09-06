Search Underway For Missing Man, Police Asking For Public Help – UPDATE

Andrius Zelenkovas, last seen in Akureyri over a month ago, is still missing. Police and Icelandic media have been launching a concerted effort to locate him.

Public awareness of Andrius’ disappearance began with his sister, Ausra Dawn, who posted about the matter on Facebook. He was last spotted at the airport in Akureyri, but there is no record of him having left the country.

The police, who have reportedly been investigating the disappearance, have now also taken to Facebook to draw attention to the matter.

Andrius is 27 years old, and originally from Lithuania. He is 175cm tall and of slim build. If you have seen him, or have any information about his whereabouts since August 4, you are encouraged to contact the police at 444 1000, to send an email to gudmundur@lrh.is, or to send a message to the police through their Facebook page.

UPDATE, 14:15: Police now say he has been found and is fine.