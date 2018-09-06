News
Search Underway For Missing Man, Police Asking For Public Help – UPDATE

Search Underway For Missing Man, Police Asking For Public Help – UPDATE

Words by
Photos by
Ausra Dawn

Published September 6, 2018

Andrius Zelenkovas, last seen in Akureyri over a month ago, is still missing. Police and Icelandic media have been launching a concerted effort to locate him.

Public awareness of Andrius’ disappearance began with his sister, Ausra Dawn, who posted about the matter on Facebook. He was last spotted at the airport in Akureyri, but there is no record of him having left the country.

The police, who have reportedly been investigating the disappearance, have now also taken to Facebook to draw attention to the matter.

Andrius is 27 years old, and originally from Lithuania. He is 175cm tall and of slim build. If you have seen him, or have any information about his whereabouts since August 4, you are encouraged to contact the police at 444 1000, to send an email to gudmundur@lrh.is, or to send a message to the police through their Facebook page.

UPDATE, 14:15: Police now say he has been found and is fine.

Latest

News
A Nordic Requiem For Junkies: Film Review

A Nordic Requiem For Junkies: Film Review

by

Iceland is no exception when it comes to the opioid crisis gripping the Nordic countries, and of course, the U.S.,

News
Icelandic Gaming Company CCP Sold To South Korean Company

Icelandic Gaming Company CCP Sold To South Korean Company

by

CCP Games, the Icelandic company behind the popular MMORPG EVE Online, has been acquired by South Korean company Pearl Abyss.

News
WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

by

Travel company AirHelp, which focuses on helping travelers receive compensation for flight delays, did not exactly have praise and accolades

News
Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

by

According to an article published by RÚV, experts perceive a stark lack of trust between management and workers. The recent

News
Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

by

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a

News
Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

by

If you took part in this year’s Reykjavík Marathon and were competing for time, we have some bad news for

Show Me More!