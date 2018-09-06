Icelandic Gaming Company CCP Sold To South Korean Company

CCP Games, the Icelandic company behind the popular MMORPG EVE Online, has been acquired by South Korean company Pearl Abyss.

CCP announced the move on their official site today. MBL reports that the purchasing price was 46 billion ISK; roughly 425 million dollars.

If you play EVE Online or any other CCP game, you can rest easy. Little will change with regards to the day-to-day operations of the company or its products.

“The deal outlines that CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London and Shanghai, while integrating the company’s extensive development and publishing expertise into Pearl Abyss’ operations for all current and future projects,” the announcement states.

The full text of the announcement can be read here.