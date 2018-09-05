News
WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 5, 2018

Travel company AirHelp, which focuses on helping travelers receive compensation for flight delays, did not exactly have praise and accolades to shower upon Iceland’s budget airline, WOW Air.

Their ranking system, which rated dozens of airlines around the world on on-time performance, quality of service and claim processing, in fact ranked WOW Air dead last overall in these categories. They gave the airline a 5.04 out of 10 in total, with a 7.5 for on-time performance; 6.0 for quality of service; and 1.7 for claim processing.

This means that while WOW Air does better than average when it comes to showing up on time – and granted, many travelers are willing to sacrifice quality of service in exchange for lower fares – in the event your flight is delayed, you will likely have a very tough time getting compensated for it.

Incidentally, Icelandair was ranked 45th out of a total of 72 airlines, scoring a 7.36 out of ten in aggregate, derived from a 7.8 for on-time performance; 6.3 for quality of service; and 8.0 for claim processing.

For the curious, Qatar Airways was ranked best in the world overall, followed by Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and South African Airways.

Latest

News
Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

by

According to an article published by RÚV, experts perceive a stark lack of trust between management and workers. The recent

News
Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

by

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a

News
Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

by

If you took part in this year’s Reykjavík Marathon and were competing for time, we have some bad news for

News
Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

by

The City of Reykjavík has announced that winter curfew hours for young people are now in effect. However, the United

News
The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

by

The burglars who have been on tour around Iceland breaking into peoples’ homes have finally been apprehended, RÚV reports. They

News
Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

by

A new proposal put forward by the Reykjavík City Council majority would close Laugavegur to car traffic all year round,

Show Me More!