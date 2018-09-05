WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

Travel company AirHelp, which focuses on helping travelers receive compensation for flight delays, did not exactly have praise and accolades to shower upon Iceland’s budget airline, WOW Air.

Their ranking system, which rated dozens of airlines around the world on on-time performance, quality of service and claim processing, in fact ranked WOW Air dead last overall in these categories. They gave the airline a 5.04 out of 10 in total, with a 7.5 for on-time performance; 6.0 for quality of service; and 1.7 for claim processing.

This means that while WOW Air does better than average when it comes to showing up on time – and granted, many travelers are willing to sacrifice quality of service in exchange for lower fares – in the event your flight is delayed, you will likely have a very tough time getting compensated for it.

Incidentally, Icelandair was ranked 45th out of a total of 72 airlines, scoring a 7.36 out of ten in aggregate, derived from a 7.8 for on-time performance; 6.3 for quality of service; and 8.0 for claim processing.

For the curious, Qatar Airways was ranked best in the world overall, followed by Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and South African Airways.