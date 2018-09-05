News
Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

Trust Lacking in Looming Labour Talks In Iceland

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 5, 2018

According to an article published by RÚV, experts perceive a stark lack of trust between management and workers.

The recent report commissioned by the office of Left-Green Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir stated that the maximum pay increase is only four percent. The government is planning to introduce a one percent tax cut for the lowest tax bracket. This will be a huge loss for the state and have a marginal impact on yearly wages for low-income workers, amounting to 10,000 ISK per person.

Reykjavík University economist Katrín Ólafsdóttir noted that the cost of the tax cut would need to be offset by taxes on high income earners or other forms of taxation. The Independence and Progressive parties, the other two thirds of the awkward ruling coalition, do not make a habit of raising taxes on their wealthy donor base. They have the lowest tax burden of the elite in any of the Nordic countries.

The leadership of the largest union, VR, said it may be willing to accept the limited pay increase and tax cut in exchange for shorter working hours and increased housing support. Workers in Iceland work more than their Nordic counterparts. Katrín believes the biggest issue is trust between the negotiating parties. Long-term commitments could restore trust. She believes all sides want to maintain stability and growth in the economy.

Well over 200 contracts are up for renegotiation over the next year.

Latest

News
WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

WOW Air Ranked Worst Airline In The World For Flight Compensation

by

Travel company AirHelp, which focuses on helping travelers receive compensation for flight delays, did not exactly have praise and accolades

News
Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

Your Lifestyle Advice Of The Day: Do Not Boil Seagull Heads

by

You wouldn’t think this needs to be said, but boiling a seagull indoors, in whole or in part, is a

News
Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

Reykjavik Marathon Times Don’t Count, As The Course Was Too Short

by

If you took part in this year’s Reykjavík Marathon and were competing for time, we have some bad news for

News
Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

Juvenile Curfew In Effect In Reykjavik, Despite Violating UN Guidelines

by

The City of Reykjavík has announced that winter curfew hours for young people are now in effect. However, the United

News
The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

The Reign Of Terror Is Over: Father-And-Son Burglar Team Arrested

by

The burglars who have been on tour around Iceland breaking into peoples’ homes have finally been apprehended, RÚV reports. They

News
Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

Reykjavik’s Main Street May Become Car-Free All Year Round

by

A new proposal put forward by the Reykjavík City Council majority would close Laugavegur to car traffic all year round,

Show Me More!