Kópavogur Rescue Team Announced BDSM Party

Some Icelanders were quite astonished to receive an invitation to an epic BDSM party from none other than the Kópavogur rescue team, Vísir reports. Members of the BDSM Society were offered a fair price of 1,000 ISK, while non-members would have to pay a bit more, with 3,000 ISK to enter the party dungeon.

Accidental invite

Members of the rescue team who are fans of BDSM, or those who had just always secretly wanted to try their hand at cracking a leather whip, were soon disappointed to discover that it was in fact not the rescue team who had issued the invitation. In fact, kinky rescue team member Magnús Örn Hákonarson had accidentally sent out the invitation to the party in the name of the whole team—a mistake which has not only blessed him with advice from friends to attend a Facebook course, but nationwide attention.

Mixed reactions

“Who has not sent a message or snap to the wrong person? This just happened on the wrong page,” he told Vísir. While Magnús Örn himself doesn’t seem to be too bothered with his slip, reactions to the invitation have been mixed. Most of the guests invited have reportedly responded to the accidental BDSM post with humour. However, some have called for Magnús Örn to be expelled from the rescue squad.

The rescue team’s board has issued a statement to Fréttablaðið, saying that “There are many people with different backgrounds and interests within the volunteer group. People are engaged in all kinds of sports and hobbies, and the rescue team’s board of directors will not distinguish these interests, as long as they are legal.”

Future áramótaskaupið-sketch?

Meanwhile, Magnús Örn announced he’d be more careful on Facebook and he hopes to not end up sending anything similar to his mother or grandmother. Moreover, the story might not end here—an incident like this has the best perquisites to end up in the Áramótaskaupið, the annual comedic end-of-year review. At least we at the Grapevine can’t wait to see it.